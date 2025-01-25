Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 335 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

SMH opened at $261.53 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $184.15 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.18 and a 200 day moving average of $245.98.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.