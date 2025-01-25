Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 335 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
SMH opened at $261.53 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $184.15 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.18 and a 200 day moving average of $245.98.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
