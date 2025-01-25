Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a market capitalization of $121.86 million and approximately $69.73 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,565.08 or 0.99732097 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,938.19 or 0.99134181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official website is www.moodengsol.com.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.12164237 USD and is down -16.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $70,555,516.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

