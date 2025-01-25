Morguard Corporation Purchases 7,600 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,148.08.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Morguard Corporation purchased 1,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Morguard Corporation purchased 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Morguard Corporation acquired 14,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$79,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Morguard Corporation bought 21,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,029.04.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Morguard Corporation purchased 24,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$133,100.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Morguard Corporation acquired 15,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,887.36.

On Thursday, December 12th, Morguard Corporation bought 9,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$54,450.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Morguard Corporation purchased 24,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,332.80.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Morguard Corporation acquired 7,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Morguard Corporation bought 17,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,250.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$5.81.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

