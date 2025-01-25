Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s Why

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 674 ($8.42). 170,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 60,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($7.87).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 633.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 721.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.47 million, a PE ratio of 3,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Emilie McCarthy acquired 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.52) per share, for a total transaction of £4,496.94 ($5,614.86). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £2,125.24 ($2,653.56). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,737 shares of company stock worth $1,117,308. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

