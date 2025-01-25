Motive Wealth Advisors Has $354,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in AbbVie by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $170.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average of $184.63. The company has a market capitalization of $300.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.78%.

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

