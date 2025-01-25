MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $12,170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,859,000 after buying an additional 113,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 458.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 98,265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 918,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $4,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,199.08. The trade was a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.79 and a one year high of $104.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.15%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

