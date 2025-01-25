Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

RQI opened at $12.81 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

