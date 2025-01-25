Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.