Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

