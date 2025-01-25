Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,837 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 157.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Shares of AIRR opened at $83.22 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

