Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 6,048 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

