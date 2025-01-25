Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $57.62 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

