Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 248,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,987,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VONE opened at $277.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $219.81 and a twelve month high of $278.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.17.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

