Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 605 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.86 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

