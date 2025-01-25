Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.55 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 44.96 ($0.56). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.60), with a volume of 314,978 shares.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Naked Wines (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (8.80) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

