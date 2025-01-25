Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 84,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 41,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Nano One Materials Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production and sale of cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. It also offers lithium iron phosphate materials. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

