Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Cap of $163.28 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $163.28 million and $5.54 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104,845.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00121016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.22 or 0.00422734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00025914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.77 or 0.00209610 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.