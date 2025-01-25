Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 29% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 29% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 5,148,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 1,200,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.