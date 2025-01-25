Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 29% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 29% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 5,148,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 1,200,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

