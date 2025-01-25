Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 29% Higher – Time to Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 29% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 5,148,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 1,200,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 29.0 %

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$277.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 70.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Further Reading

