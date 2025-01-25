Nervos Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.28 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $425.27 million and $23.28 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104,907.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00121403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.62 or 0.00420957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00025763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.68 or 0.00208454 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 46,464,129,790 coins and its circulating supply is 45,758,337,629 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie."

