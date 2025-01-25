New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

EOG opened at $131.73 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.31. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.