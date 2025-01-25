New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 26 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

New Century Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $415.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $310.51 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

