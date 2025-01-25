New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 46,604 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,604 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after acquiring an additional 693,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.