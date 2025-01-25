New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 484 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

New Century Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HDB. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.