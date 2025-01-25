New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 58 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $4,656,631. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $828.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $678.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $604.82 and a 200 day moving average of $769.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

