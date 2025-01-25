Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Shares Up 6.3% – Still a Buy?

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

