Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading 50% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) traded up 50% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 123,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 90,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$682,050.00, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
