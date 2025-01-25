Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) rose 50% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 123,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 90,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$682,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

