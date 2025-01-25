Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (30.60) (($0.38)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.08%.

Nexus Infrastructure Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NEXS opened at GBX 123.70 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The stock has a market cap of £11.17 million, a PE ratio of -242.55 and a beta of 0.88. Nexus Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($1.94). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.81.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

About Nexus Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a leading provider of essential infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector through its operational business, Tamdown.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure services to the UK housebuilding sectors, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.