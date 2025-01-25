Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 59,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

BATS:PDEC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

