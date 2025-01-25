Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

