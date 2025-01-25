Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 151,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $374.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 735.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.65 and a 200 day moving average of $312.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

