Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 947,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 2.1 %

PAUG opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. The company has a market cap of $784.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

