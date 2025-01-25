Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after buying an additional 3,848,061 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,272,000 after buying an additional 3,047,202 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,846,000 after buying an additional 2,359,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,821,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHG opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

