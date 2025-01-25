Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,777 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,244 shares in the company, valued at $26,016,380.52. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,543 shares of company stock worth $155,659,368 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

