Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,495 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,429 shares of company stock worth $13,755,259. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

