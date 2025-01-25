Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,846 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. City State Bank bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

