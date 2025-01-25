Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $6.20 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,291,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $347,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.25 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $149.96 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.