Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $6.20 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,291,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $347,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.25 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $149.96 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.