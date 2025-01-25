Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

GEHC stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

