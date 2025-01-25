Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

