Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 50,444 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $76.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.39%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

