Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $10.32 on Friday. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

About Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

