Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.51 ($0.03), with a volume of 65043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a market cap of £4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.