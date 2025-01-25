Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Nutriband’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Nutriband Price Performance

Shares of NTRB opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 338.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

