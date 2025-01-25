OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 47,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 127,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
OKYO Pharma Company Profile
OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.
