Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 156.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

