Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Issues Earnings Results

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 19.11%.
Old Republic International Stock Down 0.3 %
ORI stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.88. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Old Republic International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on ORI
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Old Republic International
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/20 – 01/24
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Netflix Stock Positioned for Explosive Growth in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.