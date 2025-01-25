Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 26,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OHI opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

