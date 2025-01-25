Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 46,429,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 219,257,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
