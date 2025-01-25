Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,612 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises about 4.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 437,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. TD Cowen cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OR stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.71%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

